Trey Murphy Reacts to NBA’s Post On Pelicans Star
The NBA Summer League has finished, with the Charlotte Hornets walking away as winners in Las Vegas and Utah's Kyle Filipowski walking away with Summer League MVP honors. With that, basketball fans will now have to wait till the fall to see hoops again, as the offseason continues on with plenty of moves still to be made.
Filling in with offseason content, the NBA has started sharing its list of the Top 100 dunks from the past season, starting at No. 100 and working its way up. In the latest post, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III shared his reaction to his star teammate making the cut.
Taking to his Instagram story, Murphy responded, "Good job rook," to Pelicans star center Yves Missi making an appearance in the latest Top 100 dunks post. "Twice but who's countin," Murphy added, alluding to the fact that Missi appeared at 60th and 52nd.
While Missi had his share of highlight dunks this past season as a rookie with the Pelicans, as seen in the post, he also did enough to earn All-Rookie honors with his overall game. In 73 games and 67 starts, he averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game after being the 21st overall pick from Baylor.
Even though the Pelicans added Kevon Looney in free agency and drafted Derik Queen 13th overall, Missi still projects to play a major role for New Orleans next year.
