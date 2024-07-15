Two Key Players Who Will Be Major X-Factors for Pelicans in 2024-25
The New Orleans Pelicans are going to be interesting to watch throughout the remainder of the offseason and into the regular season.
Already this offseason, the Pelicans have made a massive trade to acquire star guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. He is going to have a large impact and will provide New Orleans with more scoring, defense, and playmaking ability.
Currently, the Pelicans still have star forward Brandon Ingram on the roster. There are still expectations that he could be traded before the season arrives. Whether he is moved or not, New Orleans should be a very competitve team in the Western Conference.
Looking at the roster, the Pelicans are loaded with star talent. Murray, C.J. McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Ingram are the big names. If Ingram is traded, they'll likely get a good piece or two back in return.
However, New Orleans will need some role players for key positions. With that in mind, here are two players who will be major X-Factors for the upcoming season.
Herbert Jones
Obviously, Jones is going to be a massive impact player. He was a key role player last season and his role could increase even more if Ingram is dealt.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Jones ended up averaging 11.0 points per game to go along with 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals. He shot 49.8 percent from the floor and 41.8 percent from three-point range.
If Ingram is moved, Jones could very well find himself as the starting small forward for the Pelicans. Even if Ingram stays, he is one of the best defenders on the team and is arguably the most important bench player on the team.
Jones will need to handle a large workload and play well on both ends of the court.
Daniel Theis
Ideally, New Orleans will be able to acquire a new starting center before the start of the season. After losing Jonas Valanciunas left town in free agency, Theis is penciled in as a potential starter. The only other center that could start is rookie Yves Missi.
If the roster stays as it is now, Theis will either start or be the primary backup center. He'll need to play well in either one of those roles.
Last season in 59 games and three starts with the Los Angeles Clippers, Theis averaged 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. He shot 53.6 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Should a move happen that brings in a new center, Theis may see his role diminish quite a bit. If no other center is acquired, Theis will need to play a very valuable role off of the bench.