Victor Wembanyama's Updated Injury Status for Pelicans-Spurs
Both the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs are two teams that could use a win to create some momentum, for one of these teams, that'll happen tonight.
The San Antonio Spurs are currently on a three-game losing streak, while the Pelicans are the worst team in the Western Conference with a record of 5-19. The Pelicans have been absolutely destroyed by injuries all season while the Spurs have recently been missing their big gun in Victor Wembanyama. Fortunately for San Antonio, that may come to an end tonight.
The Spurs initially listed Victor Wembanyama as questionable with bilateral low back soreness against the Pelicans, but have since upgraded him to probable. Wembanyama has been out for the Spurs' last two games the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings, and has not played since December 3 against the Phoenix Suns.
Through 18 games this season, Wembanyama is averaging 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals on 48/34/86 shooting from the field. Everything about what he does on the court translates to being a superstar, but one of the only things left is to lead his team to become legitimate winners.
The New Orleans Pelicans have been missing Zion Williamson for an extended period of time and saw Brandon Ingram leave last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to injury. They will be on a back-to-back tonight against the Spurs.
The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
