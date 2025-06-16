Pelicans Scoop

Warriors, Celtics Should Look At Promising $112 Million Wing

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have the assets to go after one of the top two-way wings this offseason

Liam Willerup

Jan 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The NBA offseason has officially begun with the first trade, with the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies agreeing to a trade on Sunday that sent sharpshooting wing Desmond Bane to the Magic in exchange for a package centered around four first-round picks and a swap. A potential market-setting deal, the ramifications of which could determine how this offseason plays out.

Looking at teams that are expected to explore moves this offseason, both the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have draft capital to make moves this summer. Whether they are willing to part with it is a different question, but they could do so if the price is right for a certain two-way wing from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Looking at the reported asking price for Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, the Celtics and Warriors have the pieces to pull off a trade for him.

For the Warriors, it could look like sign-and-trading Jonathan Kuminga alongside Moses Moody and Buddy Hield, along with their draft capital for Murphy III and reserve guard Jose Alvarado. Hield showed his value as a playoff contributor this season, while Kuminga gives the Pelicans a high-upside replacement.

Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III
Jan 31, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As for the Celtics, a deal for them could look like sending over Jrue Holiday, Neemias Queta, and draft capital for Murphy III. This deal would be a huge win for the Celtics, offloading them from Holiday's salary as he returns to New Orleans. Queta gives the Pelicans another option at center, and the Pelicans can add cheap rookie contracts with their new draft capital.

In terms of which team's offer makes the most sense, that would have to go to Golden State. Kuminga is a better asset at this point than an aging Holiday, plus they can offer up more draft capital. However, there's no telling just how highly Joe Dumars views Murphy, so an offer to sway him off him might never come to life.

