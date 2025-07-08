Warriors Champion Officially Signed by Pelicans in Announcement
While there are still plenty of high-value free agents on the market, perhaps the biggest names that are unsigned are restricted free agents like Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, and Jonathan Kuminga. There are also still plenty of other options available for teams to fill out their rotation with, but a majority of the top options have been inked to deals for next year and beyond.
On July 6th, teams were allowed to start making their signings official, as well as trades like Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. Currently in an interesting situation this offseason, without having made any moves, the Golden State Warriors watched three-time champion Kevon Looney walk to the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, the move has been made official.
"The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent forward/center Kevon Looney. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," per the Pelicans.
"'Kevon Looney is an elite professional with a proven championship pedigree,' said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars. 'He is a warrior in the trenches and brings an incredible work ethic along with invaluable experience, toughness, and selfless leadership to our locker room.'"
"'His commitment to doing the little things that win games embodies our team values, and we’re excited to welcome him to New Orleans.'"
Looney now joins a young center room with All-Rookie performer Yves Missi and 13th overall pick Derik Queen. After trading their 2026 unprotected first-round pick, the pressure is on for New Orleans to perform next year.
