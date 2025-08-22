Warriors Eyeing Trade for $112 Million NBA Star - What it Means for Pelicans
The Pelicans' 2024-2025 season was one to forget. After a promising trade to acquire DeJounte Murray, injuries piled up quickly for a team that had made the playoffs the year prior.
These injuries broadly defined the season, and not just role players were affected, but critical parts of the team, including Zion Williamson, Murray, and Herb Jones.
Despite a positive outlook, the Pelicans finished with a record of 21-61, the second-worst win-loss total in franchise history.
However, one of the few bright spots was the emergence of Trey Murphy III.
Murphy III Emerges As A Star
The talent for Murphy III was always there. His high athletic ability, lanky frame, and ability to shoot the three-ball from seemingly anywhere on the court made him one of the best role players in the league.
But, he was never a focal point of the Pelicans' roster and system.
With the injuries to core parts of the team, Murphy III had no other choice but to step up and become the first option.
He did just that. The young forward averaged 21.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on 45.4 percent shooting and 36.1 percent from three-point range.
The Warriors Are Eyeing A Trade With New Orleans
Although his season was cut short due to a significant shoulder injury while diving for a ball in March, there is extreme upside for Murphy III.
A new report by Jake Fischer of 'The People's Insider" revealed that the Golden State Warriors are interested in trading for the Pelicans' athletic forward.
"The more realistic trade target, then, would likely be New Orleans Pelicans swingman Trey Murphy III. Sources say that the Warriors have a strong affinity for Murphy and have made outreach to New Orleans as recently as this summer. Yet sources say that the Pelicans, to be clear, have batted away calls for the 25-year-old, valuing him highly. The two-way forward will be playing on a contract in 2025-26 — at precisely $25 million — as desirable as his talent," Fischer wrote.
What It Means For The Pelicans
The trade would be a high-risk, high-reward move for both teams involved, as the Warriors would acquire a highly athletic two-way player who has the potential to become a superstar in the NBA.
The Pelicans, in return, would receive a package of young players that would probably include guard Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and valuable draft capital moving forward.
The Pelicans would lose their emerging superstar in Murphy III, and would signal another rebuild around assets rather than players.
Would the Pelicans be willing to deal a crucial young asset with a Western Conference rival at the right price, or are they looking to remain competitive in the 2025-2026 season?
