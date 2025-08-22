Willie Green Gets Honest on Controversial Trade for Ex-Warriors Champion
At first pass, the New Orleans Pelicans' decision to add a second ball-centric guard to their top-10 lottery selection was puzzling.
The Pelicans were expected to look at a point guard to help boost their offensive production, but before the selection was made, they agreed to send 12-year veteran C.J. McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
McCollum averaged 21.1 points and 4.1 assists per game in 56 appearances last season, while Poole notched 20.5 points per contest — the highest scoring average of his career. Poole is now set to suit up for his third team in four seasons.
State of Pelicans' Roster
New Orleans ultimately selected Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was the first to comment on the pressure he feels heading into his rookie season next to Poole, or, as he put it, lack thereof.
“I don’t believe in pressure,” he said. “I trust my game.”
Regarding New Orleans' brass, there isn't any added pressure, either. Newly appointed head of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, cast a vote of confidence in Zion Williamson despite ongoing injury concerns early into the offseason.
"From what I'm hearing from Joe," Andscape's Marc J. Spears said, "he's been really, really impressed with Zion."
As for adding Poole into the mix? Willie Green shared a similar sentiment.
"I think he's at a point in his career where he's ready to take another step forward," the coach said of Poole. "He's excited. He's a dynamic scorer, a champion. Learned under guys at Golden State."
Last season, Poole averaged 20.5 points, three rebounds and 4.5 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 38 percent from 3-point range. The Washington Wizards didn't find success in his second season, but Poole did show his worth as a prolific shooter.
Mixing him with a healthy Williamson and promising Fears is certainly a step up from where the Pelicans have sat in the Western Conference for several seasons. Adding Derik Queen, New Orleans' other rookie, in the mix, as well, creates another layer of talent.
The Pelicans plan to utilize all of it.
"We're excited to put it all together," Green said. "I'm extremely excited."