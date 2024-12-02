Willie Green's Candid Statement After Blowout Loss to Knicks
The New Orleans Pelicans suffered another blowout loss, this time by the hands of the New York Knicks 118-85 on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans was embarrassed from the beginning, scoring a franchise-low 10 points in the first quarter and only 28 by halftime. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson missed the game with injury, and the Pelicans offense was stuck in neutral the entire game.
New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green addressed the media postgame with similar sentiments of frustration during the team's eight-game losing streak.
"We have to find our confidence," Green told reporters after the game. "Go into these games and compete at the highest level and give ourselves a chance to win.....it starts with our group having more confidence in what they're doing."
During their current losing streak, the Pelicans have lost games by 41, 33, 28, and 26 points and have the worst record in the Western Conference. There is much uncertainty surrounding when their two best players will return to the court.
Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a hamstring string, and there is no timetable for his return. The two-time all-star has only played in six games this season and is shooting a career-low 45% from the field. Williamson is coming off a year last year where he played a career-high 70 games before injuring his hamstring in the Play-In Tournament, causing him to miss the playoffs.
Ingram missed his fourth straight game with a calf injury that initially projected him as day-to-day on the injury report. He has worked out pregame the last two games, but no definitive timetable has been placed on his return. He leads the team in points this season, and the Pelicans are 0-5 this year when he doesn't play.
New Orleans must quickly bounce back with a back-to-back game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors