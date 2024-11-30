Willie Green's Honest Statement After Loss to Memphis Grizzlies
The New Orleans Pelicans' losing streak rose to seven games after a 120-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. This performance was certainly better than the embarrassing 26-point loss to the Raptors on Wednesday, but the result remained the same. New Orleans has the worst record in the Western Conference.
Friday's game was again played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado, all nursing injuries. Dejounte Murray looked much sharper in his second game back from his fractured hand recovery, shooting 5/8 and scoring 17 points in the first half. In Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, the former all-star guard shot 0/7 from the field and scored just two points by halftime.
New Orleans has lost 13 of its last 14 games and is struggling to find answers. Head Coach Willie Green addressed the media postgame, and while he commended the effort, he acknowledged that it was not good enough.
"I thought the intention was there, but as I said before, there are no moral victories in this league," Green told reporters. "We have to continue to work at it." Working at it proves difficult when so many key guys are not in the lineup. Green admitted he's unsure if Ingram and Hawkins will be available for the team's road game in New York on Sunday.
After winning 49 games last season, the Pelicans season feels like it's already teetering on the brink of failure. New Orleans is seeking to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.
