Willie Green's Honest Statement After Pelicans' Embarrassing Loss To Raptors
The New Orleans Pelicans suffered one of their worst defeats of the season after a 119-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. New Orleans welcomed back guard Dejounte Murray after he missed the last 17 games with a fractured left hand. His presence couldn't jumpstart the Pelicans offense, who again struggled to manufacture offense. The Pelicans are last in the NBA in points.
Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters postgame that he was extremely frustrated with his team's performance and held himself accountable first for the lack of competitiveness. "We allowed a team to come on our home floor and make us look soft," Coach Green told reporters after the game. "I told our group that can't happen, and that starts with me."
Wednesday's loss is the Pelicans' sixth straight of the season, and without their top players Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in the lineup, the Pelicans looked helpless to compete against a woeful Raptors team. Toronto came into the game not having won a road game all year until Wednesday night. The Pelicans faithful voiced their frustration with a chorus of boos in the third quarter when New Orleans went down 30.
In addition to Ingram and Williamson's absence, the Pelicans played without Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado. There is no timeline for their return to the court, and the Pelicans hit the road for three straight games. New Orleans has only one road win this season.
The Pelicans travel to Memphis to battle the Grizzlies Friday after in an NBA Cup game.
