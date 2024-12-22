Willie Green's Honest Statement After Pelicans-Knicks
The New Orleans Pelicans' losing streak extended to six games after a 104-93 loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Pelicans took a 49-45 halftime lead before the Knicks' Jalen Brunson dominated the third quarter. Brunson scored 16 points on 6/8 shooting, including four three-pointers.
Turnovers continue to be an issue for the Pelicans, and on Saturday, they committed 19 turnovers in the loss, leading to 19 points for the Knicks. With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram out with injury, the team's margin for error is too small to make continued mistakes.
Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 26 points on 11/18 shooting from the field, but after attempting seven shots in the first quarter, he only managed 11 for the remainder of the game.
Head coach Willie Green addressed the media regarding his team's mistakes and the need for improvement.
"It's a challenge for us to be able to execute against the best defenders night in and night out and take care of the ball," Green told reporters postgame. "We are going to continue to work at it. We'll show tape tomorrow of some of the things we did well and our improvements."
The road continues to get more challenging for the Pelicans as they host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening. With New Orleans' record sitting at 5-24, there is much speculation the team will become sellers at the trade market. Names like Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have floated around recently, with Ingram playing on the final year of his deal.
Tip-off for Sunday's game is 6:00 p.m. CST.
