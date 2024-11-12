Willie Green's Honest Statement After Pelicans-Nets
The New Orleans Pelicans dropped their fifth straight game on Monday after a 107-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. New Orleans again floundered down the stretch offensively, going scoreless the last 3:35 of the game. There were a couple of bright spots for the team, with sharpshooting forward Trey Murphy III making his season debut after injuring his hamstring during training camp.
The fourth-year forward played 26 minutes, scoring 12 points on 4/14 shooting from the field. Rookie first-round pick Yves Missi scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in one of the most impressive games of his young career.
Despite the team losing eight of its last nine games, head coach Willie Green revealed the message he gave his team after this latest loss: "Stay steady." Given the number of injuries to key players, the Pelicans need consistency.
Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand), CJ McCollum (oblique), and Herb Jones (shoulder) were unable to play in Monday's loss to Brooklyn.
"I've said it many times here, but adversity is a part of life," Coach Green continued. "We're in it as a team. The amount of guys that we have down, we don't like it, nobody in the NBA likes it, but its apart of some of the things you go through."
The NBA is an unforgiven marathon, and right now, the Pelicans are feeling the brunt of adversity at the beginning of the season. Their upcoming schedule is brutal this week, including games against the Thunder, Nuggets, and Lakers. New Orleans hopes to right the ship soon before it's too late in the tough Western Conference.
