Willie Green's Honest Statement After Pelicans-Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans lost their seventh straight game after a heartbreaking 132-129 defeat in overtime to the Denver Nuggets. New Orleans held a 17-point lead in the second half before the Nuggets chipped away and tied the game late. Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III left the game late in the third quarter after appearing to step on a Nuggets player's foot.
Murphy III led the Pelicans in scoring 21 points before the injury. The Nuggets tied the score on a Jamal Murray jumper late in the game, forcing overtime. In the overtime, the Nuggets held the Pelicans to four points over the final three minutes of the game to secure the victory. New Orleans is now 5-25 on the season, the worst record in the Western Conference.
Pelicans head coach Willie Green addressed the media postgame about the team's loss on a night of a back-to-back.
"We're extremely proud of their effort, they're togetherness. We went out and competed, and they accepted the challenge on two night's in a row where we gave ourselves opportunities to wins games."
The Pelicans' challenge will now be Trey Murphy III's health. If he is out for an extended period of time, New Orleans will be without its top three scorers this season. Murphy III is averaging a career-high 19.2 points per game this season after setting a career-high in points, rebounds, and assists last year. He signed a five-year rookie extension before the season started.
The Pelicans have a few days off for the holidays before continuing their five-game home stand on Thursday when they host the Houston Rockets.
