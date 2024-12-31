Willie Green's Honest Statement After Pelicans vs Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans suffered their 10th straight loss after losing 116-113 against the Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans held multiple double-figure leads, including 14 points in the second half. The team went 0-5 during their five-game homestand.
New Orleans seemed poised early in the game to finally end its skid, making 11 three-pointers in the first half and holding a six-point halftime lead. After scoring a season-high 35 points on Friday, Trey Murphy III remained hot in the first half, scoring 15 points on 5/8 shooting from beyond the arc. However, the sharpshooter did not attempt a single shot in the fourth quarter.
Pelicans head coach Willie Green addressed the media postgame about his team's 10th straight loss and Murphy III's inability to get a rhythm in the second half.
"Teams are making adjustments, and there all over Trey", Green told reporters postgame. "He's doing a good job of continuing to play and when they guard him like they do, it allows other guys to be able to drive, get to basket, and the game opened up for CJ because of the gravity and attention their putting on Trey."
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finished with a team-high 33 points in the defeat, but New Orleans needed Murphy III's offense late in the game.
The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who continue to sit with injury. New Orleans had the 28th-ranked scoring offense in the NBA heading into Monday night's game. The team will now head on the road, where they've won only one game all season.
The Pelicans travel to Miami to battle the Heat on Wednesday evening.
