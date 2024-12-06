Willie Green's Honest Statement After Pelicans vs Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans broke their nine-game losing streak after a 126-124 victory over the Phoenix Suns. New Orleans held on after a late-game block by Herb Jones, who returned to action after missing the last 18 games with a shoulder injury. Jones finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
Pelicans head coach Willie Green was relieved to finally win and credited Brandon Ingram's and Herb Jones's returns with the team's first win since last month.
"Herb Jones is a leader," Green told reporters postgame. "Even when he wasn't playing, he was talking to the coaching staff, to his teammates, watching, and telling guys how we need to be better... It's great to have him back, and you can feel his presence when he's on the floor."
New Orleans' defense struggled mightily without its anchor perimeter defender. It came into the game ranked 23rd in opponent points per game and 28th in opponent three-point shooting. On Thursday, the Pelicans recorded 13 steals and stifled the Suns down the stretch. Phoenix played without their star forward Kevin Durant, who twisted his ankle in Tuesday night's win against the San Antonio Spurs.
With Durant out of the lineup, New Orleans was able to key in on Devin Booker, who has torched the Pelicans on the road recently. Booker averaged over 45 points per game in the last four games in New Orleans, but the Pelicans held him to 28 points on 6/20 shooting from the field.
The Pelicans will look to build upon their momentum when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
