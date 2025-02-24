Willie Green's Honest Statement on New Player From Raptors Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans won their first game since the All-Star break on Sunday, 114-96, over the San Antonio Spurs.
New Orleans trailed by 17 in the first half before a dominating second-half performance secured their second straight home win. One of its newest members, Kelly Olynyk, made his home debut for the Pelicans after the veteran guard was traded there earlier in the month.
Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and draft compensation went to New Orleans in exchange for former Pelicans all-star forward Brandon Ingram. Olynyk did not play in the team's first couple of games because of a work visa issue, but Sunday marked his first game at home for the Pelicans. The 33-year-old forward scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the victory.
After the game, Pelicans head coach Willie Green was asked about Olynyk's home debut and his value to the team. "We really want to put the ball in his hands and unlock him," Green said. Olynyk represents a different type of big man alongside Zion Williamson in the front court.
In years past, Williamson was usually paired alongside a more traditional big man, like Jonas Valanciunas or Steven Adams. Olynyk possesses a more versatile skillset because of his pick-and-pop ability and better athleticism than the centers of the Pelicans' past. The Canadian-born center appears at a key time for New Orleans.
The Pelicans traded away centers Jonas Valanciunas, Cody Zeller, and forward Larry Nance, Jr. last summer. New Orleans signed Daniel Theis to a one-year deal but traded him before the deadline. The moves left the Pelicans with just rookie center Yves Missi as one of the only big men on the team. Olynyk averages 7.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on the season.
