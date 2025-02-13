Willie Green's Honest Statement On Zion Williamson After Pelicans-Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans suffered their 10th straight defeat after a 119-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. New Orleans now has three different double-digit losing streaks this season and now falls to 12-42 on the season. The Pelicans squandered another good game by Zion Williamson, who led all scorers with 33 points.
Sacramento had no answer for Williamson, much like last Saturday when the two-time all-star scored 40 points in 27 minutes, setting a franchise record for 40 or more points in less than 28 minutes of play. Despite Williamson's heroics, the Pelicans again struggled to shoot from the three-point line. The Kings were a +24 from beyond the arc in the Kings' third straight win versus the Pelicans this year.
Pelicans head coach Willie Green spoke to reporters postgame about the team's tenth consecutive loss and how star Zion Williamson played. "Zion is on a tear, he's playing at an extremely high level, and it's good to see him continue to step on the floor and play like he has been," Green said.
The former No. 1 overall pick remains on a minutes restriction as part of his return to conditioning program from his earlier hamstring injury. When Williamson has played, he's been dominant, averaging 23.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, the Pelicans can't compensate for his production when he's off the floor.
Now that Brandon Ingram has been traded to the Toronto Raptors, the responsibility for leadership falls on Williamson's shoulders, but he will need to remain healthy to lead this franchise in the future. Sacramento and New Orleans play again on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors