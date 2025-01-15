Willie Green's Honest Zion Williamson After Pelicans-Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans ended their road trip with a 119-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Trey Murphy III led all scorers with 32 points on a perfect 12/12 from the free throw line. His final free throw of the game set the franchise record for most consecutive free throws made at 43, eclipsing the previous record set by Ryan Anderson in 2014.
Zion Williamson had another strong performance, scoring 21 points on 10/14 shooting and dishing nine assists. He came close to his first-triple double of the year after collecting seven rebounds in a very efficient night for the Pelicans. New Orleans had 32 assists and only 10 turnovers, finishing their road trip with a 2-1 record.
Head coach Willie Green spoke to the media postgame after the Pelicans win and highlighted the importance of having Williamson back on the floor.
"He's incredible. When he touches the floor, everything gets better," Green said of his two-time all-star. "You can feel his energy. You can feel his gravity....it's great to have him on the floor with our guys."
Williamson has had trouble staying on the floor this season and throughout his career. Tuesday was just his ninth game played this season after suffering calf and hamstring injuries earlier in the year.
The Pelicans' current 9-32 record is a testament to his struggles for this team when he's not on the floor. Now that he's returned, New Orleans is much more competitive on a nightly basis, even taking the world-champion Boston Celtics down to the final shot in Sunday's game.
The Pelicans return home for a back-to-back game on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.
