Willie Green's Honest Zion Williamson Statement After Pelicans-Jazz
The New Orleans Pelicans have their longest winning streak of the season after a 136-123 victory over the Utah Jazz. New Orleans started the game by scoring a season-high 42 points in the opening quarter to grab a 20-point lead they never relinquished. Even with the Pelicans' quick start, Zion Williamson went into early foul trouble after picking up three fouls in the first quarter.
The former No. 1 overall pick didn't let that deter him from dominating in the second half, including two highlight dunks in the fourth quarter that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. Williamson scored 14 points in the second half to extend the New Orleans lead, giving them their third straight victory on the year.
Head coach Willie Green talked about some of the other things Williamson did before his impressive second half, including grabbing 14 rebounds.
"It's what he's capable of doing night in and night out," Green told reporters postgame. "His ability to rebound, his ability to pass, I thought he was solid defensively."
During his return from injury, the Pelicans have been cautious with Williamson, restricting his minutes and not playing him in back-to-back games. For the third straight game, the former Duke standout has shot better than 50% from the field since returning from his hamstring injury.
Considering the expectations heading into this year, the Pelicans' 11-32 record has been disappointing, but Williamson's return has given New Orleans a spark.
The Pelicans are also getting healthier, with only Herb Jones and Brandon Ingram out with injury. New Orleans has plenty of talent, but injuries have curtailed their ability to show it. Both New Orleans and Utah play again Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.
