Willie Green's Honest Zion Williamson Statement After Pelicans-Thunder
The New Orleans Pelicans' season ends after a 115-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon.
New Orleans finishes the year with a 21-61 record and heads into the offseason with plenty of questions to answer before next season. The 61 losses are the second most in franchise history after losing 64 games during the 2004-2005 season.
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addressed the media postgame to discuss the season's ups and downs and even how Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's season looked despite playing only 30 games this year. Green admitted that Williamson still improved on the court in different aspects of his game.
"That was the positives, when we had our guys healthy, a lot of them performed at a high level on the floor, Zion included. We just didn't get a chance to see our full roster this season......We saw Zion take a huge step when he was on the floor."
Williamson played in a career-high 70 games last year, and the team hoped he could replicate some of that good injury history this season to compete in the Western Conference.
Zion suffered an early season hamstring injury that sidelined him for 27 straight games from November until he returned in January. Upon his return, he dominated on the court, averaging career highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots.
Williamson came into this season with a targeted weight loss that he accomplished before the season started. The former No. 1 overall pick got under his playing weight at Duke, which was 270 pounds, and the results showed on the court. Williamson hurt his back against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 19th and did not play another game this season.
The former Duke standout signed a five-year extension with the team in 2022 that included stipulations for weight clauses, and games played to hit certain monetary goals. Williamson has not appeared in a playoff game in his career.
