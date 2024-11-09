Willie Green's Honest Statement After Pelicans-Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Orlando Magic 115-88 on Friday night at the Kia Center. Friday's loss marks the fourth straight for New Orleans, which is seeking answers to its early season struggles. Much of that can be attributed to the Pelicans' many injuries, including recently to its star forward, Zion Williamson. Head coach Willie Green addressed the media postgame about what the team needs to do in order to turn things around.
"I feel like the guys are trying," Green told reporters after Friday night's loss. "But we got to get a little practice time in with this group and we have to be a time that at some point decides that we don't want to get pushed around."
That statement echoed something Coach Green said in the preseason, when he urged his team to stop playing soft. Over the last four games, the Pelicans have given up 74, 64, 66, and 66 points respectively to opponents in the paint. New Orleans lost all four games.
The Pelicans' injury list seemingly grows by the day. Already missing Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and CJ McCollum, the team announced this week that sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins will miss 1-2 weeks with a lower back strain. Star forward Zion Williamson has missed two games, including Friday night's loss, this week with hamstring soreness. Williamson was previously listed as questionable for the game and played in Wednesday night's loss to the Cavaliers.
The loss drops New Orleans to 3-7 on the season, their worst start since the 2021-2022 season when they started 1-2. New Orleans still made the playoffs that season, so they hope to duplicate the same effort this year.
