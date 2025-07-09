Wizards Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Jordan Poole After Pelicans Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans kicked off their 2025 offseason with an unexpected trade, picking up Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards. In this deal, the Pelicans received Poole, Saddiq Bey, and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick.
Poole, 26, was once regarded as one of the most promising young guards in the NBA when playing alongside Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, but was largely forgotten after being traded to the Washington Wizards. Now, however, Poole gets a fresh start alongside Zion Williamson and company in New Orleans.
While Poole was in the NBA's shadows in Washington, he was undoubtedly shining in the nation's capital. This past season, Poole averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 37.8% shooting from three-point range. Not only was Poole showcasing his high-level offensive game, but he also became a leader and an incredible teammate.
Wizards star guard Bub Carrington recently reacted to the trade that sent Poole to New Orleans, giving some high praise to his former teammate.
"That's crazy not seeing him in the locker room every day," Carrington said. "JP is one hell of a guy. Not just a player. Obviously, his talent speaks for itself, but he's just a really good dude as well. Off the court... He just invites rookies over. He would invite my family over... Really good guy, really good vet, always vocal. He taught me the vocal piece of being a leader."
The Pelicans certainly got a great talent and person in Jordan Poole, and fans are already getting excited about the potential of next year's New Orleans team.