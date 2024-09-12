Young Big Man Named 'Realistic Dream Trade Target' for New Orleans Pelicans
With the regular season about a month away, the New Orleans Pelicans still have some moves they need to make with their roster.
The one thing everyone is keeping an eye on is Brandon Ingram’s situation.
He was involved in trade rumors all summer, and they aren’t going to quiet down any time soon after he didn’t show up to a voluntary team minicamp. Ingram was expected to show up and partake in an event he has put together in years past, but his absence speaks volumes about where things stand between him and the team.
His future is essentially intertwined with Trey Murphy.
The Pelicans aren’t going to pay both of them long-term deals with Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray already having expensive contracts on the books.
One of them is going to be on the move, and the likelier outcome is Ingram being traded. But, until an extension is worked out with Murphy, his future also remains in the air.
If a trade is going to be consummated, New Orleans is going to look to get a starting-caliber center back in return.
Their depth chart in the middle underwent a complete overhaul this offseason when Jonas Valanciunas landed with the Washington Wizards in free agency and Larry Nance Jr. was part of the package to the Atlanta Hawks for Murray.
Daniel Thies, 2024 first-round pick Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovic and Trey Jemison, who is on a two-way deal, make up their depth chart at center currently.
Ideally, that is something that would change with a trade, bu, the market isn’t overflowing with options that fit all of the Pelicans' needs.
One realistic option that could emerge, in the opinion of Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, is Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz.
“Meanwhile, New Orleans could use a center to replace Jonas Valančiūnas, sent via sign-and-trade to the Washington Wizards. Walker Kessler's size (7'0") and contract appeal to many teams on this list,” wrote Pincus.
A first-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Auburn product fits the mold of what Willie Green is looking for at the center position. He can anchor the unit with his rim protection and control the paint, two keys to success defensively.
Most important for New Orleans is that he won’t break the bank.
Pelicans ownership has never paid the luxury tax and it is hard to envision them being willing to do it now.
Kessler’s contract pays less than $3 million for the upcoming season, a number even a cap-conscious franchise such as New Orleans can stomach.