Zion Williamson at Dryades YMCA 'One City' Youth Event

On Saturday, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hosted the 'One City' community event with local city officials, hoping to curb the recent uptick of violence. The Dryades YMCA hosted a workshop for parents and kids to help find alternatives to violence. Food and games for the kids were included in the events' activities.

Zion briefly spoke to reporters before addressing the local kids in the community. "I do want to be here. That's no secret. I feel like I've stood on that when I spoke," Williamson said. He added, "Currently, this does not really have anything to do with that. This is just me wanting to be a pillar in my community."

Zion stressed to the children the importance of collaborating with local community pillars like the YMCA. He shared his story about playing at the YMCA as a youth.

Williams is more visible this offseason at community events and workouts with his Pelicans teammates. CJ McCollum said on ESPN that there is a misconception about Zion because he is quiet and keeps to himself. McCollum believes Williamson is a great teammate and fun person.

Zion may be ready to spread his wings and fly high with the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming season.

