Skip to main content

Zion Williamson at Dryades YMCA 'One City' Youth Event

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and YMCA hosted "One City" community event in New Orleans.

On Saturday, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hosted the 'One City' community event with local city officials, hoping to curb the recent uptick of violence. The Dryades YMCA hosted a workshop for parents and kids to help find alternatives to violence.   Food and games for the kids were included in the events' activities.

Zion briefly spoke to reporters before addressing the local kids in the community. "I do want to be here. That's no secret. I feel like I've stood on that when I spoke," Williamson said. He added, "Currently, this does not really have anything to do with that. This is just me wanting to be a pillar in my community."

Zion stressed to the children the importance of collaborating with local community pillars like the YMCA. He shared his story about playing at the YMCA as a youth.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Williams is more visible this offseason at community events and workouts with his Pelicans teammates. CJ McCollum said on ESPN that there is a misconception about Zion because he is quiet and keeps to himself. McCollum believes Williamson is a great teammate and fun person. 

Zion may be ready to spread his wings and fly high with the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming season.

Read More Pelicans News:

zion
News

Zion Williamson at Dryades YMCA 'One City' Youth Event

By Terry Kimble6 minutes ago
USATSI_18168946_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Zion Williamson, Pelicans Playoffs Run Inspired Him to 'Get Back Out There'

By Daniel Chavkin28 minutes ago
Brandon Ingram
NBA

Pelicans Announce Brandon Ingram Out 6-8 Weeks After Hand Surgery

By Chris DodsonJun 10, 2022
ben mathurin
NBA

Mathurin Leads Pelicans' List of International Draft Prospects

By Chris DodsonJun 8, 2022
AJ Griffin Jr
NBA

Pelicans See Potential In Youngest 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

By Chris DodsonJun 8, 2022
CJ McCollum
Basketball

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum Would Consider Shortened Season for the NBA

By Terry KimbleJun 8, 2022
USATSI_17961810_168388561_lowres
NBA

Could Pelicans Pluck Talent from Eastern Conference?

By Chris DodsonJun 7, 2022
Willie Green
Basketball

Pelicans Coach Willie Green Joined NBATV, Analyzed Game 2 Film

By Terry KimbleJun 7, 2022