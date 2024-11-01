Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans faced off against a shorthanded Warriors team playing without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and D'Anthony Melton. Despite multiple starters missing for Golden State, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans to getting blown out by 20 points.
After the disappointing loss, Zion spoke very candidly about his recent struggles and 5/20 performance against the Warriors.
"We've just got to find our rhythm, especially me offensively. I've just got to make it happen. I don't put it on nobody else. I take full responsibility, " Zion said. "Last game, I had more success because I was more patient. Tonight, I was forcing the issue."
Even though Zion is only 24-years-old, it's very clear that he's starting to get frustrated about the narratives surrounding his name. If anything, it sounds like the young two-time All-Star has an extra chip on his shoulder.
"I go through this story every year," Zion said. "It is what it is. People don't rock with me. They say this. They say that. It's part of the game. Personally, (I think) it needs to stay like that when the script gets flipped."
For the past few seasons, it's looked like the Pelicans will be a potential contender on paper. Yet every year, the team goes through unfortunate injuries preventing a deep playoff run. The team already lost its newest asset in Dejounte Murray very early, but now it's time to power through. With games against the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Portland Trail Blazers coming up, there's plenty of opportunity.