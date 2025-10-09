Zion Williamson's Hilarious Jordan Poole Message Shows Pelicans' Early Chemistry
The New Orleans Pelicans underwent significant changes this offseason, the most notable of which was trading former franchise cornerstone C.J. McCollum to the Washington Wizards in exchange for star guard Jordan Poole.
Poole’s flashy scoring ability should be a welcome addition for a Pelicans team that will only return two 20+ point per game scorers from a season ago in Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III. Poole averaged a career-high 20.5 points per game last season, meaning New Orleans could have three consistent scoring options in 2025-26.
Williamson, in particular, has embraced Poole’s arrival. Poole and Williamson have already shown they are developing a good bond on and off the court this preseason, and Williamson made it clear that he’s impressed with his NBA champion teammate.
Williamson was especially impressed with Poole’s tough shot-making ability and the energy he brings to the team as a player who has been to the top of the mountain in the NBA.
“I told him, I said, ‘Hey bruh, you just be trying s--t out there,” Williamson said. “But it's dope, man. Like I said the whole time, you know, it's going to be exciting out there on the court with him because, you know, he brings energy and he's a competitor. I mean, he won a reign. He know what it takes to get there and having that experience on this team is big for us.”
Preseason Work
The Pelicans recently returned from a trip to Australia, where they played games against the Melbourne Phoenix and Melbourne United of the NBL. The Pelicans won both games and showed some bright spots, though Williamson acknowledged the team still has work to do.
“We have some things to work on as a team, but overall I feel like we got what we need to get out of it,” Williamson said. “Individually, there were a lot of things that I feel like I could have done better. The first game, rebounding was definitely one. And just getting into sets, you know, even if they don't score, instead of just being all over the place, just getting into the set.
The Pelicans continue the preseason with a matchup against the Houston Rockets at home next Tuesday before traveling to Orlando to close the preseason against the Magic next Thursday. The Pelicans open the regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road Oct. 22, while their home opener will be Oct. 16 against the San Antonio Spurs.