Zion Williamson Makes Honest Statement After Pelicans-Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans ended their road trip with a 119-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. After winning just two road games before last Friday, New Orleans has won two of its last three away from New Orleans. Some of their recent success has to be attributed to getting healthier, especially their star forward Zion Williamson.
Williamson had a near triple-double against the Bulls, with 21 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in just 24 minutes of play. The former No. 1 overall pick is returning after a hamstring injury sidelined him for 27 straight games. Williamson is on a minutes restriction but has looked good in the minutes he's played since his return last Tuesday.
The Pelicans have missed Zion's playmaking ability, but it was on full display against Chicago. Williamson had a team-high nine assists on a night when the team dished 32 to only 10 turnovers. The two-time all-star talked to the media after the game about the team's unselfishness on Tuesday.
"You see how the defense tries to guard you, and most times they will send a double-team and try to load the paint, and I trust my shooters," Williamson told reporters about his high assist night. "I was able to find them a lot tonight, and they knocked shots down."
The Bulls' game plan was to send double teams at Zion and make other players beat them. New Orleans attempted a season-high 50 three-point shots but made a few clutch shots down the stretch. Back-up point guard Jose Alvarado made three three-pointers in a row when the game was tied at 90 to give the Pelicans a lead they kept for the remainder of the game.
New Orleans now heads home to face the Dallas Mavericks at home on Wednesday night.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors