Zion Williamson Makes NBA History in Pelicans-Suns
Despite an underwhelming 16-43 record on the season, the New Orleans Pelicans marched into Arizona to take down the Phoenix Suns on the road and have now won four of their last five games. The Pelicans have had a disastrous year with injuries, headlined by star forward Zion Williamson playing just 22 of New Orleans' first 59 games.
The former first-overall pick has proven to be one of the league's most electric players when healthy and proved his value on Thursday night in Phoenix.
In a statement road win over the Suns, Williamson posted 27 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 blocks on 13-17 shooting from the field, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game while playing 31 or fewer minutes, per Stathead.
Williamson notched the first triple-double of his young career, showing his versatility when healthy. Through 22 games this season, Williamson is averaging 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 56.1% from the field.
While this Pelicans season is practically a throwaway at this point and every win just hurts their draft position, Williamson has shown that he is not shying away from competition and is still competing hard every night.
If Williamson can stay healthy and finish this season strong, it will give fans and the New Orleans franchise hope for a much better 2025-26 campaign, and this historic night from the 24-year-old star forward was a great sign.
