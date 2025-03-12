Zion Williamson Makes NBA History in Pelicans vs Clippers
After losing five of their last six games and four straight, the New Orleans Pelicans hosted the LA Clippers on Tuesday night for an interesting upset opportunity. The Pelicans took full advantage of their hot shooting night, taking down the Clippers 127-120.
The Pelicans were led by star forward Zion Williamson with a huge performance, dropping 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists on 8-13 shooting and a block in just 32 minutes of action.
This was Williamson's second triple-double of his career, both coming in the last two weeks. As the Pelicans star expands his game, he continues to make more of an all-around impact on the court.
Not only did Williamson have an impressive night to lead New Orleans to a huge win, it was historic. Williamson became the only player in NBA history to record these numbers in a game while playing 32 minutes or less, per Stathead.
Williamson is now averaging 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season, but his health has been a major concern. The former first-overall pick has already missed 39 games this season but has made a major on-court impact when healthy.
The Pelicans pulled off a major upset to break the Clippers' three-game winning streak on Tuesday, and if Williamson can continue to play like this, there will likely be many more to come.
