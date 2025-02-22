Zion Williamson Makes Pelicans History vs Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson made history Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter. Williamson's basket gave him 5,000 career points, and he became the third-fastest active player in the NBA to achieve that feat, trailing just Luka Doncic and LeBron James.
Williamson's historic feat was a franchise record for New Orleans, becoming the fastest player in team history with 5,000 points. The Pelicans hoped drafting the former Duke standout would change the franchise's fortune after the Anthony Davis era.
Williamson has not participated in the playoffs since joining the Pelicans in 2019, missing out on opportunities in two of the last three seasons. New Orleans signed the two-time all-star to a five-year extension in 2022 but protected its interests with team-friendly protection for weight and play clauses incentives.
The former No. 1 overall pick has had his battles with multiple injuries throughout his time in the league.
Zion played in a career-high 70 games last season before injuring his hamstring in the Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williamson again injured his hamstring this season, sidelining him for 27 straight games earlier in the year.
Since his return from injury, the Pelicans have been cautious with their star, playing him less than 30 minutes per game and withholding him from back-to-backs. New Orleans made their intention for their future clear after trading away Brandon Ingram this season, signaling a change for the reigns to be handed over to Williamson fully.
The Pelicans are currently 13-42 on the season, marking their first losing season in three years.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors