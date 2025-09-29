Zion Williamson's Message to Jordan Poole Should Get NBA Fans Excited
The New Orleans Pelicans made a flashy trade this offseason to acquire Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards, and while the trade was critiqued by many, it could pay off.
The Pelicans sent CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which was used to select Micah Peavy. Of course, losing a veteran guard like McCollum is a significant hit, but Poole is a very intriguing player.
With a new-look Zion Williamson leading the charge for New Orleans, the two-time All-Star alongside Poole could make some noise this season.
Poole has not been playing meaningful basketball since he was on the Golden State Warriors for the first four seasons of his career, as he was left to rot in Washington, winning a combined 30 games when he was on the floor over the last two years. While New Orleans has not been a much better destination, the Pelicans have put together a talented roster, especially with this new duo.
Zion-Poole duo
Before boarding their flight to head to Australia for the NBA Melbourne Game, Williamson started talking about how great it is to have Poole as his new teammate.
"It's good to have him here," Williamson said about Poole. "It's great to have him here. It's great to have him. It's about to be a lot of fun. It's about to be a lot of fun."
Of course, Williamson is one of the most exciting players in the NBA when healthy, and he has been a walking highlight reel since his high school days. Poole has a spark to him, as well, and if the Pelicans are able to bring out the exciting shot-creator in him, this duo will be making highlights every night.
The Pelicans might have been criticized for the trade to acquire Poole, but if nothing else, they will be a very fun team to watch, and it should excite fans that this new duo is ready to make waves this season.
Fans will get their first glimpse of the duo in Australia for a pair of exhibition games on October 3 and 4, while their first preseason action back in the States will not be until October 14.
Related Articles
Jordan Poole's Telling Message After Reuniting With Former Warriors Teammate
5x NBA All-Star Makes Plea For Zion Williamson, Ja Morant For Dunk Contest
Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague Doesn't Hold Back With Zion Williamson Comments