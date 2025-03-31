Zion Williamson Predicted To Team Up With LaMelo Ball In Blockbuster Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans had a lot of momentum heading into the 2024-25 season, despite being swept in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. They made a splash by acquiring two-way guard Dejounte Murray to join their core and were looking for further development from guys like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III. However, the 2024-25 season has been an utter disaster.
Highlighted by injuries and trading away Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans will instead be crossing their fingers for a chance to land the first overall pick and select Cooper Flagg. However, they still have former Duke star Zion Williamson on the roster, but he could be on the move this offseason. In that situation, a move to the Charlotte Hornets could be on the table.
In an article from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley suggested that the Hornets would be an ideal trade destination for Williamson if he were to leave New Orleans, a move that would pair him up with the electric LaMelo Ball.
"Ball's passing plus Williamson's finishing feels like a match made in hoops heaven," Buckley wrote. "Sprinkle in the two-way play of Brandon Miller between them, plus whatever Charlotte can find near the top of this summer's draft, and you can already see the outline of a pesky playoff opponent capable of becoming far more."
The deal would likely require Miles Bridges in the deal for cap reasons, who's been averaging 22.4 points per game since the All-Star break. It would also pair Williamson with a Ball brother for the second time, as Lonzo spent time in New Orleans before moving to Chicago.
Related Articles
Former Knicks Player Re-Signs With Pelicans Before Clippers Game
NBA Trade Idea Sends Zion Williamson to Western Conference Team