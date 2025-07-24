Zion Williamson Reacts to Pelicans' Latest Post
The New Orleans Pelicans have a very special player in the palm of their hands with two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, but his tenure with the franchise has been disappointing. Through his first six years in the NBA, Williamson has played over 30 games in a season just twice, but when he is healthy, he is an incredible talent.
Williamson, 25, averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game last season through 30 appearances. Of course, Williamson is a star-caliber player, but he makes Pelicans games much more exciting with his insane highlight dunks.
Since he was a star in high school, Williamson has been a human highlight reel with his absurd athleticism. Of course, fans just want Williamson to be able to stay on the court, as his impact is undeniable when healthy.
The official Pelicans' Instagram account shared a highlight windmill dunk for "NBA Dunk Week."
Via @pelicansnba: "a windmill for your wednesday
#NBADunkWeek 💥"
Williamson commented on the Pelicans' post.
Via @zionwilliamson: "🦍💪🏿"
Williamson's athleticism, especially for a player of his size, always shocks fans when he pulls out dunks like the one that the Pelicans posted. Williamson similarly reacted to another Pelicans post of his dunk by sharing it to his Instagram story.
Via @zionwilliamson: "🦍💪🏿🟣"
Many fans were in the comment section calling for Williamson to stay healthy next season, as the Pelicans have built an impressively talented roster, but they just need to avoid injury trouble.