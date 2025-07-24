Pelicans Scoop

Zion Williamson Reacts to Pelicans' Latest Post

NBA star Zion Williamson reacted to the New Orleans Pelicans' Instagram post

Logan Struck

Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans have a very special player in the palm of their hands with two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, but his tenure with the franchise has been disappointing. Through his first six years in the NBA, Williamson has played over 30 games in a season just twice, but when he is healthy, he is an incredible talent.

Williamson, 25, averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game last season through 30 appearances. Of course, Williamson is a star-caliber player, but he makes Pelicans games much more exciting with his insane highlight dunks.

Since he was a star in high school, Williamson has been a human highlight reel with his absurd athleticism. Of course, fans just want Williamson to be able to stay on the court, as his impact is undeniable when healthy.

The official Pelicans' Instagram account shared a highlight windmill dunk for "NBA Dunk Week."

Via @pelicansnba: "a windmill for your wednesday
#NBADunkWeek 💥"

Williamson commented on the Pelicans' post.

Via @zionwilliamson: "🦍💪🏿"

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1)
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Williamson's athleticism, especially for a player of his size, always shocks fans when he pulls out dunks like the one that the Pelicans posted. Williamson similarly reacted to another Pelicans post of his dunk by sharing it to his Instagram story.

Via @zionwilliamson: "🦍💪🏿🟣"

New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's Instagram story / @zionwilliamson

Many fans were in the comment section calling for Williamson to stay healthy next season, as the Pelicans have built an impressively talented roster, but they just need to avoid injury trouble.

