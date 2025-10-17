Pelicans Scoop

Zion Williamson Remains Impressive After Major Weight Loss in Final Preseason Game

The New Orleans Pelicans star continued to show his improved play and mobility in a matchup against the Orlando Magic

Jared Knobloch

Oct 16, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center/forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center/forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NBA preseason draws closer to an end and the regular season begins, the retooled New Orleans Pelicans have been building chemistry with their new roster and their healthy superstar. Zion Williamson, who lost weight this offseason, has been back playing and showing efficiently why he's their franchise player.

In their final preseason game, the Pelicans lost to the Orlando Magic, 132-125. Williamson finished with 18 points on 9-of-11 field goals, good for 82%.

Zion's Big Plays For The Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamso
Sep 23, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25), and forward Zion Williamson (1) take part in media day at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The big story this offseason was Williamson's weight loss, and he has looked more nimble in these last few preseason games.

One play involved the forward sprinting down the court and throwing a pin-perfect lob to his teammate, Trey Murphy III.

The former first overall pick finished with five rebounds and six assists, along with his scoring output. The signs are positive, as stats like that show he's putting himself everywhere on the court. It also helps the Pelicans be in a position to succeed.

Another play by Williamson saw a fast break dunk, where he threw down a windmill-style jam. He's always been considered hyper-athletic, but to see him out there playing well and feeling good about it says enough.

While the Pelicans did lose this game, it is only an exhibition match that doesn't feature either team's starters playing for 30-plus minutes.

The idea is that they have the opportunity to gel with each other before the regular season journey begins, which, based on Williamson's performance (specifically noting the assists), is going well.

With additions of Jordan Poole — who finished with a team-high 21 points — and Kevon Looney, who's currently out due to injury, the team has more veteran leadership. The Pelicans aren't necessarily a young team anymore, but they do have rising stars as well to keep an eye on.

If given the right time and opportunity to grow, this Pelicans squad, led by Williamson, could do some damage in the Western Conference. Though it is widely considered to be a gauntlet, their youth, combined with the veteran championship experience and star power in Williamson, could yield a lethal roster.

The most notable part about preseason is that we haven't seen Williamson post weight loss in this effort in a regular season game yet.

As we head into the opening parts of the season, where he's going to give his team the best chance to get a good start, he'll be sure to have some highlights and prove why he went first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Until then, it's a good sign from this game against the Magic.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Jared Knobloch
JARED KNOBLOCH

Jared Knobloch is a sports journalist based in San Diego. He covers the NBA G League’s San Diego Clippers for The Sporting Tribune and previously reported on San Diego State basketball for The Daily Aztec. He earned his B.A. in Journalism from San Diego State University.

Home/News