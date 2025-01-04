Zion Williamson Reveals New Signature Shoe
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson hasn't had the success everyone expected on the court this year. Last season, he played in a career-high 70 games and was on his way to securing the Pelicans a playoff berth with a 40-point performance in the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, a hamstring injury ended his season last year, and another injury limited him to just six games this season.
Still, Williamson remains a marketable athlete, with major endorsements from Gatorade, Starry Drink, and Mountain Dew. In 2019, the former No. 1 overall pick signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Jordan Brand, which at the time was the second-largest shoe deal in history. The fourth iteration of his signature shoe was just announced, and he debuted it during a recent practice.
The new Zion 4 shoe features three new colorways, including Forged in Fire, Damascus Steel, and Mud to Marble. Official pricing has yet to be revealed, but past retail shoes cost $140. The Jordan Brand includes other NBA stars like Luke Doncic and Jayson Tatum under their umbrella.
Williamson has not played since November 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pelicans are 4-25 without him in the lineup this season and have the worst record in the Western Conference. New Orleans announced last week that the two-time all-star is cleared for individual workouts after completing his rehabilitation. Williamson was seen at practice going through non-contact and shooting drills.
The former Duke standout averages 22.7 points and eight rebounds this year for the 6-29 Pelicans.
