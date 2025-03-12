Zion Williamson's Bold Four-Word Statement After Making NBA History
The New Orleans Pelicans might've entered the season with high hopes, but even after making a trade for All-Defensive guard Dejounte Murray, injuries have derailed their season and have them with the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Regardless, there's still hope for the future with them due to the promising young talent on the team.
While players such as Trey Murphy, Yves Missi, and Herb Jones have all shown promise so far, there's no denying that Zion Williamson has the most potential out of the roster. The former number one overall pick has been showing that as of late, especially during their recent win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Following the win, he had a bold statement to share with the league.
"I stand on that. When I am myself, I don't feel like nobody can stop me," Williamson shared after making NBA history with his stat line of 22 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in his second career triple-double. Since the All-Star break, Williamson has been averaging 24.3 points and 7.1 rebounds.
It's never been a problem of play on the court for Williamson, but rather availability. Last season, he logged his most games in a season with 70, but he has as many seasons of at least 60 games played as seasons with less than 30 games played to this point.
While the playoffs are virtually impossible for New Orleans now, Williamson can focus on getting healthy and showcasing his game on the floor, while the team hopes they can land a high lottery pick to add help for Williamson.
