Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status for Pelicans vs Cavaliers
The New Orleans Pelicans are set to take the Cleveland Cavaliers today. The Cavaliers are currently sitting at a league-high 8-0 for the season, and the Pelicans could use all the help they can get to take on the streaking Cavs. Fortunately, the team has received good news in the form of reinforcements.
The Pelicans have recently announced that Zion Williamson, Jordan Hawkins, and Jose Alvarado will all be available to play in tonight's matchup. All three were listed as questionable coming into tonight's matchup. This comes a sigh of relief as the Pelicans had a massive injury report earlier today with eight players listed.
The addition of Zion alone is a huge uplift for the team as Zion has averaged 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks a game on 44/33/62 shooting splits. Adding Zion back into the lineup should not only boost the numbers but the morale of the team.
Jose and Hawkins will only further increase the spark the team will receive. For reference, Hawkins has been instant offense for the team coming off the bench averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 43/38/92 shooting splits.
Hopefully for Pelican fans, these three will step right back into tonight's action in full form, like they never missed a beat. The Pelicans will look to play spoiler in the Cavaliers perfect record and hand them their first loss of the season.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors