Zion Williamson’s Future With Pelicans Receives Update From NBA Insider
The New Orleans Pelicans have many questions but few answers to start the season. At 4-18, they currently have the worst record in the Western Conference. Making matters worse, their best player, Zion Williamson, remains out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.
Williamson is no stranger to missing time. The sixth-year forward has played in less than 50% of his team's games since being drafted by New Orleans in 2019. Many have questioned Williamson's weight and dedication as contributing factors to his injury history. The former No. 1 overall pick came into this season in the best shape of his NBA career but still succumbed to a significant injury.
Many questioned whether the Pelicans should build around such an injury-prone player. New Orleans agreed to a five-year, $231 million contract extension with Williamson in 2022, with the deal reaching that number if specific criteria are met.
According to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov, Zion Williamson triggered a clause in his contract after playing only 29 games during the 2022-2023 season. Starting next year, his contract will no longer be guaranteed, meaning the New Orleans Pelicans can waive Williamson after this season with no financial consequences.
ESPN insider Shams Charania commented on Williamson's future in New Orleans and claimed the Pelicans have no intention of waiving the two-time all-star.
"There are ways where, if the Pelicans were to waive him, they could potentially do that for free," Charania revealed. "However, I don't believe that's something that's on the table right now. The Pelicans have no intention of waiving Zion Williamson."
New Orleans has a long and troubled history with top draft picks leaving the organization, with examples like Chris Paul and Anthony Davis going to other teams and finding success. The Pelicans are at a crossroads with decision-making involving Brandon Ingram. The former all-star forward is in the final year of his contract after not agreeing to an extension with the Pelicans this offseason.
If the Pelicans move Ingram before the deadline, it will certainly be to gain assets to build around Williamson. New Orleans needs Zion to get back on the court to validate a decision like that. The Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.
