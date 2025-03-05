Zion Williamson's Honest Statement After Lakers Loss
For the past few seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the most snake-bitten teams in the NBA.
Each season, it seemed like the Pelicans had the roster on paper to make a nice run. However, every single season was met with injuries, especially, to Zion Williamson. The most recent season was the perfect example of that. Even after acquiring Dejounte Murraya, the Pelicans somehow had their most injury-filled season ever.
During Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Zion Williamson exploded for 37 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds - reminding fans of who he is. Unfortunately, the question has never been about Zion's impact, but his availability. It's a situation he knows is difficult for fans to deal with.
"Very frustrating at times but stay forward. I know who I am," Zion said. "I know what I can do. I know it's frustrating, especially for New Orleans fans, when I'm out. For me, it's just stay forward and trust who I am."
The Zion Williamson situation is a very difficult one for the Pelicans to manage. He's too good of a player to completely give up on, but history has shown that he won't be available for the team to make a legitimate playoff run.
If the New Orleans Pelicans are serious about winning, they will have tough decisions to make.
