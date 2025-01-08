Zion Williamson's Honest Statement After Pelicans-Timberwolves
The New Orleans Pelicans welcomed Zion Williamson back to the court Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the star's return, Minnesota won its second game in as many nights, defeating the Pelicans 104-97. Williamson finished with 22 points in his return from a 27-game absence.
The two-time all-star electrified the crowd during a big third quarter when he threw down two monster dunks to give the Pelicans their biggest lead in the second half. Williamson was on a minutes restriction in his return from injury, but he played 28 minutes, including the clutch minutes to close the game.
After the game, Zion spoke in the postgame presser about his return to the court after a two-month hiatus from injury.
"It felt great to be out there and playing in front of our fans," Williamson told reporters postgame. "I'm keeping learning more and more about my body and listening to the trainers for what I need to do."
Williamson's teammates said they were impressed by his conditioning despite his absence from the court for such a long stretch. The former No. 1 overall pick played in just one 5-on-5 practice before being cleared to play in Tuesday's game. Williamson played in just six games before Tuesday's matchup but looked healthy and lean.
The Pelicans play again on Wednesday night on a home back-to-back, this time taking on the Portland Trail Blazers. New Orleans is currently 7-30 on the season and, with the trade deadline approaching, could look to make moves given their financial status and being out of contention.
