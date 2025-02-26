Zion Williamson's Honest Statement After Pelicans vs Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in three nights, overcoming an early double-digit deficit to win 109-103. New Orleans was down 19 points in the first half before a second-half comeback gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Pelicans similarly were down 17 points on Sunday before coming back to win.
Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III led all scorers with 24 points, while Zion Williamson chipped in 18 points. Williamson shot 8/15 from the field but threw down a monstrous two-handed dunk late in the game. After the game, the former No. 1 overall pick explained what he saw on that play.
"I missed a few this game and last game, shots that I usually make. So the thought process was I got to go finish this. I made it work," Williamson told reporters. Zion has made a lot of work since his return from injury.
Despite the Pelicans holding him to a minutes restriction, Williamson is averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. He averages over 24 points per game, even though he gets the most double teams in the league. A part of his recent resurgence can be attributed to his better conditioning.
Williamson is reportedly down to 264 pounds, the lightest he has been since joining the NBA in 2019. His health and conditioning have been under the microscope since his days at Duke. Zion's stepfather revealed the goal was for him to get under his college weight of 270 before the season started, and now Williamson has exceeded that goal.
