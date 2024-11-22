Zion Williamson's Honest Statement on Latest Injury News
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has missed the last seven games, and will be out for the foreseeable future with a left hamstring strain. This is the latest of a collection of injuries Williamson has dealt with in his NBA career, and it comes after he played 70 games last season which was a major milestone.
Speaking with Christian Clark of NOLA.com, Williamson broke his silence on this latest injury.
"Because when I left the arena, I felt fine,” Williamson said. “No problems. No nothing. Got up the next day. Came in for treatments and was like, ‘I feel more sore here than usual.’ Got it checked out. Then got that great news.”
Per Clark, Williamson was obviously being sarcastic about the “great news” he received regarding this injury.
"The initial part of it is always rough," Williamson added of his mindset. "After the first week, your spirits are back up. Just being around the guys helps a lot as well.”
As for what he is able to do right now, Williamson told Clark, “If you ask me, a lot. But I have to follow protocol and guidelines. Staying in good spirits. Rehab is going great. I’m on track. That’s all I can do right now."
The star forward is one of several key Pelicans players sidelined due to injury right now, as New Orleans is 14th in the Western Conference with a 4-12 record.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors