Zion Williamson's Honest Statement on Recent Suspension
Zion Williamson returned to the court for the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday after serving a one-game suspension for violating team rules. Williamson missed Friday night's victory over the Philadelphia 76ers after the two-time all-star missed the team's flight to Philly.
In a joint statement, both Williamson and Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, announced the need for the star forward to be accountable for his actions.
The former No. 1 overall pick played 28 minutes in the narrow one-point loss to the Boston Celtics, recording 16 points, seven rebounds, and a season-high five steals. After the game, Williamson spoke to reporters about his feelings toward the suspension and his need to improve in the future.
"This is my job, and they were holding me accountable," Williamson said postgame. "All I can do is be better. There are consequences for your actions, and that was my consequence."
This was the first suspension for Williamson in his six-year career.
Injuries have marred yet another season for Williamson and the Pelicans. Williamson just returned last Tuesday after a 27-game absence from injuring his hamstring. The injury marked the third straight year that the former Duke standout suffered a hamstring injury during the season.
Williamson signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans in 2022, but the contract contained heavy incentivization on health and weight to be paid certain guaranteed money.
Without meeting those criteria, the Pelicans could cut Williamson with little to no impact on their salary cap. New Orleans is currently over the luxury tax and has important decisions to make regarding the future of Brandon Ingram and possibly CJ McCollum before next month's trade deadline.
The Pelicans are 8-31 on the season, the worst record in the Western Conference.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors