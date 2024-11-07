Zion Williamson's Honest Statement on Recently Fired Chicago Sky Coach
On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans fell to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers 131-122. Despite the loss, star forward Zion Williamson smiled when asked about talking to former Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon. Williamson didn't know the former WNBA great would attend the game, but he did shoot her a message earlier in the week saying, "Big sis, I need you."
Williamson has had an up-and-down season to start the year. He missed the season's opening game with an illness and the Pelicans' last two games with a hamstring injury. In times of need in the past, the former Duke standout would lean on Weatherspoon when she was on the team. Now, he reaches out when in need of some encouragement.
"Moments when I was injured, out for that whole third year, even in my fourth year when I had success before the hamstring, she was a key piece for that, mentally and on the court."
The Pelicans parted ways with Weatherspoon after the 2022-2023 season. The unbreakable relationship she developed with Zion seems to have lasted to this day. Now, Zion and the Pelicans must dig themselves out of the current hole.
Wednesday's loss marked the sixth in the last seven games, as the team suffers from multiple injuries. Williamson briefly left the game in the second quarter but returned after halftime. He finished with 29 points. The Pelicans travel to face the Magic on Friday night.
