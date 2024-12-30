Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Clippers
Zion Williamson is close to returning to the court for the New Orleans Pelicans. Last week, the team gave an injury update on the former No. 1 overall pick, revealing Williamson has begun the play conditioning phase of his rehab. The last game he appeared in was on November 6th against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Sunday, the two-time all-star was seen doing non-contact drills on the side, but no team drills during the media portion of practice. Williamson will have to clear 5-on-5 scrimmaging before being officially cleared to play. New Orleans officially ruled him out of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Williamson appeared in six games this season, averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds, and 5.5 assists. His absence has gravely affected the Pelicans' offense. New Orleans ranks 28th in the league in points and 29th in field goal percentage. That isn't a good recipe for success against a defensive-minded team like the Clippers.
Los Angeles heads into Monday's game in the Top 10 defensively in opponent points per game, opponent field goal percentage, and steals per contest. Williamson has had a couple of big games against the Clippers, including scoring 34 points when the teams met in March of last season.
With the Pelicans 5-27 on the season, rushing Williamson back from a hamstring injury makes little sense. The former Duke standout has had detailed hamstring injuries in the past, including having his last two seasons cut short with a hamstring injury.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors