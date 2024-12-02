Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Hawks
The New Orleans Pelicans head to Atlanta Monday night to face the Hawks. New Orleans is 4-17 on the season, losing eight straight games. Injuries have derailed the start of the year, especially for some of their top players.
The Pelicans released their injury report for Monday's game versus the Hawks, and Zion Williamson is out again with a hamstring injury. Williamson has played in just six games this year after having the healthiest year of his career last season, playing 70 games. The former all-star forward averages 22 points a game but is shooting a career-low 45% from the field.
Williamson was recently in the news for parting ways with his agency, CAA, last week. Per policy, the former Duke standout must wait 15 days before officially signing with a new agent, so news should drop soon on who Williamson will get to represent him. CAA represented Williamson since his rookie season in the NBA.
Zion's long injury history has created a stir among fans because of his lack of availability on the court. Since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has participated in less than 50% of his team's games. He has yet to play in a playoff series, and now he is out indefinitely due to his latest hamstring injury. No timetable is set for his return as the Pelicans struggle to escape their early-season hole.
The Pelicans hope Brandon Ingram can play, as the team listed him as questionable for the game. Ingram has been nursing a sore calf but hasn't played since November 22. Tip-off against the Hawks is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.
