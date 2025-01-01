Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans will again be without forward Zion Williamson when the team travels to Miami to face the Heat. Williamson will miss his 24th straight game on Wednesday, highlighting another injury-riddled season for the two-time all-star. His latest setback, a hamstring injury, has sidelined him since November 7th.
New Orleans remains optimistic that its star forward is close to returning to action. On Sunday, Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters that Williamson began doing non-contact drills in practice and will soon start practicing with the team. He will be re-evaluated week after week on his progress.
Whether the Pelicans want to rush him back, given their putrid 5-28 start to the season, should be considered. A recent report from ESPN suggested that Williamson's return to the court could be seen as an evaluation process for other teams.
"Let's ramp him up and create value for him," a source told ESPN, "whether that's with the Pelicans or another team." The former Duke standout has played just six games this season and is shooting a career-low 45% from the field.
New Orleans looking at Williamson moving forward could be vital to their plans for him in the future. The consensus is the team will move on from forward Brandon Ingram, making a clear message that they intend to build around Zion. However, if Williamson proves himself incapable of staying healthy, then the Pelicans could look to move him and start a full rebuild in New Orleans.
Tip-off for Wednesday evening's game is 6:30 p.m. CST.
