Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans return home Thursday night to face the Sacramento Kings. Most games have been a round-robin on who plays on a game-to-game basis. The latest injury report reveals that New Orleans has five players out for Thursday's matchup.
Zion Williamson is among those out with a hamstring injury. Williamson is out indefinitely and has only appeared in six games this season. In those games, the two-time all-star averaged 22.5 points per game on a career-low 45% shooting from the field.
Last season, he played a career-high 70 games, although he injured his hamstring against the Lakers in the team's Play-In Tournament game. Williamson missed the playoffs again as the Oklahoma City Thunder swept New Orleans.
The two-time all-star signed an extension with the Pelicans in 2022 that included clauses requiring Williamson to meet specific weight standards. Recently, Zion parted ways with his agency, CAA, and will seek new representation. New Orleans is 5-20 on the season, marking them with the worst record in the Western Conference.
Many critics have commented on his future in New Orleans, with former NBA greats Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett saying the Pelicans need a reset by trading the former No. 1 overall pick. Williamson's contract also has a clause for voided money if he does not play a certain amount of games. Since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has played less than 50% of all the Pelicans games.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
