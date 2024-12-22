Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening. New Orleans has lost the last six games and is now 5-24 on year, the worst record in the Western Conference. The Pelicans defeated the Nuggets earlier this season 101-94, but Nuggets star Nikola Jokic did not play in the game.
A major reason for the Pelicans' struggles was their best players' lack of availability. That trend continues as the team released its injury report for Sunday, and star forward Zion Williamson remains out with a hamstring injury.
Williamson has appeared in six games this season, averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He is shooting a career-low 45.2% from the field. Many hoped he could build upon his success last season when he appeared in 70 games, a career-high. However, another injury-plagued year has people questioning his future in New Orleans.
Zion signed a five-year extension in 2022, with the contract stipulating Williamson maintain a certain weight for incentivization. The contract also contained language he needed to meet specific game availability requirements for guaranteed money. If he didn't, much of his contract would be non-guaranteed. New Orleans could then theoretically release him without a significant financial hit.
A recent report suggested Williamson could be moved soon, with the Pelicans' abysmal start having them looking at the future. New Orleans is reportedly open to exploring trade talks with everyone on the team except Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Yves Missi. Given his injury history, what value Williamson has in the open market remains to be seen.
Tip-Off for Saturday's game is set for 6:00 p.m.
