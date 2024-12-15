Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon. After setting a franchise record for road game wins last year, the Pelicans are one of the worst road teams this season. Injuries have played a huge factor in the Pelicans' 5-21 record to start the year, and New Orleans will be without six players on Sunday.
Zion Williamson is among those out with a hamstring injury. The former No. 1 overall pick is out indefinitely and has only appeared in six games this season. In those games, the two-time all-star averaged 22.5 points per game on a career-low 45% shooting from the field.
Last season, he played a career-high 70 games, although he injured his hamstring against the Lakers in the team's Play-In Tournament game. Williamson missed the playoffs again as the Oklahoma City Thunder swept New Orleans.
The two-time all-star signed an extension with the Pelicans in 2022 that included clauses requiring Williamson to meet specific weight standards. Recently, Zion parted ways with his agency, CAA, and will seek new representation. New Orleans is 5-21 on the season, marking them with the worst record in the Western Conference.
Williamson had his best game of the season in early November against the Pacers. The former Duke phenom had a season-high 34 points on 14/20 shooting from the field. Williamson would play just one more game before suffering the hamstring injury that still has him out of the lineup. There is currently no timetable for his return to the court.
Tip-off for Sunday afternoon's game is set for 4:00 p.m. CST.
